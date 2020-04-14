How to see which iPhone apps have access to your location data

- Apr. 14th 2020 12:01 am PT

0

iOS 13 offers greater privacy controls than ever before when it comes to how it handles apps’ access to your location data. Whether there’s a specific app you want to check on or would just like to do a general audit, follow along for which iPhone apps have access to your location data and how to change it.

With iOS 13, all apps have to include a “While Using” option in addition to “Always” and “Never.” There’s also an “Ask Next Time” option if you’d like to reset an app’s location permission.

As you’d guess, picking “While Using” instead of “Always” means apps won’t have access to your location in the background. In addition to more privacy, that always means less drain on your iPhone battery.

Below we’ll look at how to change your iPhone apps’ location data access as well as the location data permissions for iOS system settings.

How to see which iPhone apps have access to your location data

  1. Head to Settings on your iPhone
  2. Swipe down and tap Privacy and at the top choose Location Services
  3. You’ll now see a list of apps with their location data access on the right
  4. Tap one to change its access to your location data

Here’s is how these steps look:

How to see iPhone apps with location data access walkthrough 1

To check on and change your iOS system settings for location services, head to the bottom of the location services main page and tap System Services.

How to see iPhone apps with location data access walkthrough 2

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Privacy Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.