iOS 13 offers greater privacy controls than ever before when it comes to how it handles apps’ access to your location data. Whether there’s a specific app you want to check on or would just like to do a general audit, follow along for which iPhone apps have access to your location data and how to change it.

With iOS 13, all apps have to include a “While Using” option in addition to “Always” and “Never.” There’s also an “Ask Next Time” option if you’d like to reset an app’s location permission.

As you’d guess, picking “While Using” instead of “Always” means apps won’t have access to your location in the background. In addition to more privacy, that always means less drain on your iPhone battery.

Below we’ll look at how to change your iPhone apps’ location data access as well as the location data permissions for iOS system settings.

How to see which iPhone apps have access to your location data

Head to Settings on your iPhone Swipe down and tap Privacy and at the top choose Location Services You’ll now see a list of apps with their location data access on the right Tap one to change its access to your location data

Here’s is how these steps look:

To check on and change your iOS system settings for location services, head to the bottom of the location services main page and tap System Services.

