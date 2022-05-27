Apple Watch SE vs 7: Differences between the affordable and flagship wearables

The two most recent Apple Watches in the current lineup share a lot of features in common but there are at least eight differences that account for the more expensive Apple Watch Series 7 price. Whether you’re looking for yourself or someone else, read on for Apple Watch SE vs 7 to help you figure out which one to pick.

Below we’ll focus specifically on Apple Watch SE vs 7 but in case you want to see a detailed comparison for Series 7, 6, and SE through Series 3, we’ve got that covered too:

While Apple Watch Series 8 is in the works, it likely won’t arrive until late 2022 alongside the iPhone 14.

Apple Watch SE vs 7

Case and display

Two of the first differences between Apple Watch SE and 7 you’ll notice is that Series 7 has a slightly larger case at 45 and 41mm paired with a noticeably larger display.

The Series 7 display is 17% bigger than the SE and over 50% larger than the Series 3 display.

SE Series 7 Case size 44/40mm 45/41mm Display resolution 368 x 448 (977 sq mm total) 396 x 484 (1143 sq mm total) Display size Over 30% larger than Series 3 Over 50% larger than Series 3 (17% bigger than SE/Series 6) Display type Retina LTPO OLED Retina LTPO OLED Bezel width 3 mm 1.7 mm Brightness Up to 1000 nits Up to 1000 nits Always-on display ❌ ✅

Another difference, Apple Watch SE doesn’t have an always-on display while the Series 7 does (first arrived with Series 5).

All Apple Watch bands fit both the Apple Watch SE and Series 7.

Processor and storage

Interestingly, Apple uses the same 64-bit dual-core processor in the Series 7 that launched in the Series 6. It’s called the “S7” but the processor is the same as the S6.

That means Apple Watch SE only has a processor one year older than Series 7. While the SE will be plenty fast and responsive for most users, Apple says the Series 7 is “up to 20% faster” with the newest processor.

Both the Apple Watch SE and 7 feature 32GB of built-in storage.

SE Series 7 SiP/Processor S5 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor S7 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor U1 (ultra wideband) ❌ ✅ Storage 32GB 32GB

Battery and charging

Battery life is rated the same for Apple Watch SE and 7 at 18 hours.

However, one small detail is that Apple Watch 7 has up to 33% faster charging. Practically speaking, that’s powering up 0-80% in 45 minutes instead of around 60 for the other models.

When using Apple Watch Series 7 for sleep tracking, you also get 8 hours worth of use from an 8-minute charge.

SE Series 7 Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Charging 0-80% in ~60 minutes 0-80% in 45 minutes + 8 min charge = 8 hours sleep tracking

Key features

Here’s a look at the core features you’re getting with Apple Watch SE vs 7. The two main capabilities you’re not getting are the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps.

SE Series 7 ECG app ❌ ✅ Blood Oxygen app ❌ ✅ High/low heart rate notifications ✅ ✅ Water resistant to 50m ✅ ✅ Sleep tracking ✅ ✅ Fall detection ✅ ✅ Emergency SOS ✅ ✅ Compass ✅ ✅ Always-on altimeter ✅ ✅ GPS and Cellular + GPS models ✅ ✅ Family Setup support (for cellular) ✅ ✅

Finishes

Apple Watch SE is only available in aluminum space gray, silver, and gold finishes. Apple Watch Series 7 comes in those plus stainless steel (graphite, silver, gold) and titanium (space black and silver).

That also means Apple Watch SE only comes with Ion-X glass for the display but for Series 7 with stainless steel or titanium models, you get sapphire crystal displays that are somewhat more scratch resistant.

Apple Watch SE vs 7 price

Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a starting price of $399 (often goes for less). Meanwhile, Apple Watch SE starts from $279 but is usually available for less.

Apple Watch SE vs 7 conclusion

Apple Watch SE offers most of the great features of Apple Watch Series 7 at around $120 less.

If you’re okay without the larger always-on display plus the ECG and Blood Pressure apps, and fine sticking with an aluminum finish, Apple Watch SE is probably the best choice.

However, if you want the biggest screen, all of the health features, faster charging, plus options for steel or titanium finishes, you’ll need to go for the Series 7.

