AirPods Pro ear tip replacements now available to order from Apple Online Store

AirPods Pro comes with a set of ear tips, but if you have lost or ripped one, you had to contact Apple Support to get a replacement unit. Starting today, the AirPods Pro Ear Tips are available to order from Apple Online Store for $7.99.

Apple’s latest wireless earbuds come with medium ear tips installed, with small and large ones in the box. However, if only one of those sizes is the right fit for you, you’ll need some ear tip replacements if you lose or damage them.

If that’s the case, you can now purchase replacement units through the Apple Online Store. Apple sells a kit with two pairs of each size (small, medium, and large) that costs $7.99 each.

The accessory is being shipped in one business day, according to Apple. It’s a great option for those who need to replace the ear tips of the AirPods Pro and aren’t able to visit an Apple Retail Store, as they’re all closed due to COVID-19.

If you just got new ear tips, check out our guide on how to use AirPods Pro Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips.

Apple Selling AirPods Pro replacement Ear Tips…or as I say in my videos…AirTips. https://t.co/sv3Nl4He95 pic.twitter.com/P09OETwOyS — Michael Kukielka (@DetroitBORG) April 15, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: