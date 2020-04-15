Stacktrace Podcast 079: “When Rambo goes wild”

John and Rambo speculate about why HomePod is now running tvOS, talk about SwiftUI view architecture and previews, and go on a deep-dive into Bluetooth Low Energy and how Rambo ported AirBuddy to the Raspberry Pi.
Links
- John’s Swift tips
- A guide to the SwiftUI layout system
- Synalyze It! Pro
- Reverse engineering the Nintendo 64 DRM
- HomePod runs tvOS
- Apple and Google’s COVID-19 contact tracing effort
- Little America
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Sketch
- Formatter for Mac
- TextMate
- BBEdit
- Reveal
- Sherlock
- Visual Studio Code
- GitX
- Zeplin
