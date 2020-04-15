Stacktrace Podcast 079: “When Rambo goes wild”

John and Rambo speculate about why HomePod is now running tvOS, talk about SwiftUI view architecture and previews, and go on a deep-dive into Bluetooth Low Energy and how Rambo ported AirBuddy to the Raspberry Pi.

