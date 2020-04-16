LifeProof launches new WĀKE iPhone case line made from recycled ocean-based plastic

LifeProof is out today with a new iPhone case series created from recycled ocean-based plastics like old fishing nets. WĀKE for iPhone comes in some neat colors with a unique textural design and is also the company’s slimmest case yet.

LifeProof announced the WĀKE case lineup for iPhone today in a press release along with a short behind the scenes video.

As a brand, LifeProof is diving headfirst to reduce the amount of virgin plastic produced and help prevent plastics from reaching the ocean starting with WĀKE, which features at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic sourced from commercial fishing equipment like ropes and nets.

LifeProof also set up a charitable program to help clean up our oceans, lakes, and rivers.

With LifeProof’s new charitable-giving program, LifeProof will donate a dollar to one of three leading water charities with the purchase of every LifeProof case. All the customer needs to do is register their case at lifeproof.com/makewaves. The three charities, Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance and American Rivers, share LifeProof’s vision of a world with clean water for all.

WĀKE for iPhone features:

LifeProof’s slimmest, single-piece case ever

Designed from at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic sourced from commercial fishing equipment like ropes and nets

The resulting polypropylene is both strong and durable

Drop tested up to 6.6 feet (two meters)

Features a raised, beveled edge to help protect the screen

WĀKE is available now priced at $39.99 for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone XR, 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s in three colors: black, blue/green, and green/orange.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: