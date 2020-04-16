Mujjo introduces new Slate Green leather cases to match Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro models

Mujjo is launching today a new color for its entire lineup of leather cases designed for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new Slate Green coloring matches perfectly with the Midnight Green finish of the iPhone 11 Pro models, but it also stands out with others as well.

According to Mujjo, the Slate Green color was created by a desaturated green blends with a graphite-like appearance that looks like the cooler forest greens and warmer khaki tones.

The leather will mellow, looking terrific when you first start using the case — and even better over time, when it’s had a chance to take on a patina. Holding true to our design ethos of creating beautifully simple and slender designs, elevated by premium materials, these cases are perfect for decluttering your pockets and making an on-the-go life that little bit simpler.

I’ve been using Mujjo cases with my iPhone 11 Pro Max for a while, and I have to say that they’re the closest to the quality of Apple’s official leather cases. The leather material is of high quality, very soft, and it also protects the iPhone with its toughness and raised edges that keeps abrasive surfaces away from the screen.

There’s a layer of microfiber on the back of each case, just as on Apple’s leather cases, to avoid scratches on your iPhone. The case also has a great grip, which is great for those who feel the iPhone slips too easily in the hand.

I chose Mujjo’s traditional black case to contrast with my Midnight Green iPhone, but the Slate Green color will likely be my next choice. Here’s my iPhone 11 Pro Max with Mujjo’s Full Leather Case after using it for a month:

Customers can choose the new color in the traditional Full Leather Case or the Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They’re now available at Mujjo Online Store starting at $41.56, and you can order them from anywhere around the world. Mujjo’s cases are also available at Amazon.

You can read the full review of Mujjo’s iPhone 11 leather and wallet cases, and also a great comparison between Mujjo’s and Apple’s cases here on 9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

