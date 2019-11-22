I started looking for leather iPhone 11 cases even before my iPhone 11 Pro arrived. I tried a few options, but my firm favorite remains the latest version of the case I first used on my iPhone 6: the Mujjo wallet case.

Since Apple Pay, I’ve stopped routinely carrying my wallet. I can rely on using my Apple Watch for the vast majority of purchases, but do carry a couple of physical cards just in case…

My Amex card is my preferred one, and my default for Apple Pay, as it offers the best points deal I’ve found without getting into silly subscription levels. But Amex isn’t accepted everywhere, so I also carry a Visa debit card as backup.

The Mujjo Leather Wallet Case has a slot which comfortably accommodates two cards, which means I can just pick up my phone and go when I leave home.

Look

The design has changed a little over the years. The first version, for the iPhone 6, had three large cutouts: at the bottom, to expose speakers and Lightning socket; at both sides, to leave buttons and mute switch exposed; and at the top. The idea was something that was minimalist but still offered decent protection.

The current-generation cases for the iPhone 11 still has the bottom cutout for the speakers, and one on the left side for the mute switch, but everything else is covered. This means there are leather coverings for the volume and power buttons, of which more in a moment.

There’s a choice of three options when it comes to design. First, plain case (no card slot).

Second, a horizontal slot. I’m not keen on the extra stitching on these.

Finally, the vertical slot, which is my personal choice.

The original was available in a choice of black, tan, and gray. As you can see above, the latest is available in black, tan, blue and green.

The blue and green colors are pretty vibrant without being overpowering. I’ve been using the blue one for a few weeks, as that had earlier availability, and I must say it succeeds in looking both colorful and stylish.

I have, though, now switched to the tan, as it matches or goes well with my other leather accessories, from bags (Waterfield, Saddleback, Brooks) through iPad sleeves (Woolnut and Brydge) to MacBook Pro case. Yes, I am a sucker for leather.

There’s one subtle but pleasing detail in the mute switch and camera cutouts: they have very slightly chamfered edges.

As with all leather, the finish will weather and crease over time, though I have found this to be relatively minor with these cases.

Feel

The main reason Mujjo leather cases been my daily driver since 2016 is the quality and feel of the leather. It’s really smooth, and the card slot stitching is beautiful.

The card slots also stand up without complaint to frequent insertion and removal of the cards.

Protection

Mujjo has always struck an excellent balance between looks and protection. The case adds very little bulk to the phone but still offers decent protection.

Even the screen is somewhat protected, as the edges of the case extend 1mm out, so in most situations, a face-down fall will result in impact to the case edge, not the screen.

Inside, the lining is Japanese microfiber to protect from scratches as you insert and remove the phone.

In use

The full-grain vegetable-tanned leather feels great in the hand, and although it’s smooth, it’s also grippy.

I won’t say that getting cards out of the slot is as easy as it could be. Two cards is a tight fit, even if it loosens slightly over time. But a fingernail on the embossed characters makes it easy enough, and personally I would far rather have a tight fit than a looser one which makes me worry about the cards falling out. That has never happened in the years I’ve been using these cases.

My one complaint is the leather-covered buttons. You do have to press them harder than I would like. Rebooting the phone, in particular, feels quite uncomfortable. But that’s obviously not a daily requirement. Volume adjustment simply requires a harder press than I’d like.

Wireless charging works though the case with two cards in the slot.

Mujjo’s leather iPhone 11 cases – pricing and conclusions

Apple’s standard leather cases, without a card slot, cost $49. The Mujjo ones without a card slot cost $50.29 or $55.89 for the Pro and Pro Max respectively.

With a card slot, they are $55.89 and $61.49 respectively. With the Pro Max, only the horizontal slot version is available.

If you don’t want a card slot, it’s the same pricing as Apple. Personally, I think the Mujjo ones are better quality leather. If you want a card slot, for the convenience of being able to leave your wallet at home, you’re paying a very small premium for a significant benefit.

This case will, I’m sure, remain permanently attached to my phone.

Mujjo leather iPhone 11 cases are available direct from the company’s website for between $50.29 and $61.49.

