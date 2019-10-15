The Waterfield Muzetto is a gorgeous and practical bag that was originally made specifically for the iPad, and later adapted for different models, as well as for MacBooks.

I absolutely love my 12.9-inch iPad Pro. To me, it’s the perfect compromise between screen size and portability. But a larger iPad did require a larger shoulder bag — and that, and absolutely not the fact that I’m a bagaholic, was the reason for trying this one.

Waterfield is a San Francisco-based company that hand-makes the Muzetto in three different sizes, and helps you choose with a website feature absolutely all bag manufacturers should immediately copy…

There’s a What Fits tab in the product details:

Small built-in padded sleeve fits devices up to 9.5 inches x 7.25 inches x 1.75 inches: iPad Pro 11-inch with Smart Keyboard Folio

reMarkable (paper tablet) Medium built-in padded sleeve fits Laptops up to 13 inches x 9.5 inches x 2 inches: 13-inch MacBook with Touch Bar, Air Retina, Retina

iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Smart Keyboard Folio

Pixel Slate

Surface Pro 7, Go with Type Cover

Surface Laptop 2

Surface Book 2 (13.5 inches) Large built-in padded sleeve fits Laptops up to 14.25 inches x 10.5 inches x 2.5 inches: 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Retina

Surface Book 2 (15 inches)

Dell XPS 15

I opted for the medium, which has a capacity of five liters.

Look and feel

I’m a sucker for high-quality leather bags, and this absolutely fits the bill.

It’s handcrafted from naturally tanned, full-grain leather, and looks simply gorgeous. It feels wonderful to the touch, and of course has that wonderful new-leather smell.

The color is a darkish tan, and you get a choice of four colors for the inside flap: brown, gray, orange, or green. The orange and green are bright, and while some will find them fun, I found them a little garish, so opted for the waxed brown.

The front flap has a magnetic closure. Some bags have tiny embedded or surface-mounted magnets, and they can be awkward to align. These are large embedded ones, and it reliably snaps closed every time.

Inside

As promised, the 12.9-inch iPad fits comfortably into the bag — indeed, it fits into any one of three different slots. You can put it in the rear interior section, which is the padded slot the company intends you to use, and which I use personally. It slide very happily in there with the attached Brydge keyboard that generally accompanies it.

It also fits in the second interior slot:

Or, indeed, in the open rear pocket:

There’s also a zipped secure pocket inside the front compartment, which is ideal for a wallet and travel documents, and a front pocket with a soft-lined and padded smartphone slot.

In use

I found the Waterfield Muzetto medium size was perfect for everyday use. I typically carry:

12.9-inch iPad

With Brydge keyboard

500 ml water bottle

Keys

Case for my MW07 in-ear headphones (new model review coming soon)

Additionally, while testing the iPhone 11 Pro camera at night, I’ve also been carrying a mini-tripod with smartphone holder.

Everything fits comfortably into the bag:

Speaking of comfort, bag makers sometimes skimp on the handle padding, but not so here. The cushioned leather handle seen above is extremely comfy. There are also rounded rings, so the bag always hangs freely from the handles, another detail other manufacturers could usefully copy.

It’s a very practical size for everyday use. I’ve taken it to the theater a few times, for example, and it sits happily between the seats without interfering with legroom.

Pricing and conclusions

This is a premium leather bag, and pricing reflects that. Small, medium, and large versions are $269, $289, and $299, respectively.

It’s fair to say that you’re either in the market for a bag at that kind of price level, or you’re not. Those used to buying quality bags won’t blink, while those buying more wallet-friendly ones will consider it almost the price of a base-model iPad and look elsewhere.

But if you are a fellow bag aficionado, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed in the Waterfield Muzetto. Everything from the grade of the leather itself through the stitching to the stylish embossed branding oozes quality.

The Waterfield Muzetto ranges from $269 to $299, and is available from the company’s website.