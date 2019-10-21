When it comes to iPhone 11 cases, there are a lot of options, whether they’re from Apple itself or third parties. I almost always use leather cases with my iPhone, switching between Apple’s leather cases and ones from Mujjo. Here’s how they compare.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max

On the surface, the Mujjo and Apple leather cases look very similar. The biggest difference on the outside is that the Apple case features an Apple logo, while the Mujjo case features small “Mujjo” branding along the bottom.

Both cases feature microfiber lining to protect the back of your iPhone 11. Unfortunately, the microfiber doesn’t extend to the sides of either case. This isn’t a deal breaker, but it would have been a nice touch given the stainless steel edges of the iPhone 11 Pro.

One key difference between the Mujjo and Apple leather cases is the design and feel of the volume and power buttons.

Apple leather cases feature metal accents for the volume and power buttons. This makes them slightly easier to press, but the metal stands out compared to the leather of the case itself. For instance, on the saddle brown case, the shiny buttons feel especially out of place.

Meanwhile, the Mujjo full leather case features leather coverings over the button. This means they match perfectly with the rest of the case, and are quite a bit more subtle than Apple’s. Because of this, flexibility of the buttons improves as the leather wears. At first, they might feel a bit stiffer than Apple’s, but over time they wear down and become very responsive.

Because these cases are made of leather, they do age as you use them. Whether or not you like how the leather ages on these cases is largely personal preference. Some people have expressed disappointment with the way Apple’s leather ages, and Mujjo says the way its cases age is more natural than Apple’s.

Ultimately, I’m not very picky when it comes to leather aging. Apple’s saddle brown color and Mujjo’s tan color are more susceptible to it than the darker shades. If it’s a concern to you, the darker colors might be the best choice.

You can buy the Mujjo full leather case for iPhone 11 ($44.95), iPhone 11 Pro ($44.95), and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($49.95). Apple’s leather case retails for $50 for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple does not sell a leather case for the iPhone 11.

Mujjo Wallet Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max

In addition to their traditional full leather cases, Mujjo also offers a wallet case, while Apple offers a folio case.

Right off the bat, I’ll say that I’m not a fan of folio cases. I find that they’re bulky and cumbersome to use in most scenarios. That’s why I’ve long used Mujjo’s wallet case instead — at least when I need a wallet case.

Mujjo’s wallet case is virtually just as thin as its full leather case, with a small slot on the back that can fit two to three cards. If you’re using a thick credit card like the Apple Card, you’ll only be able to fit two cards. For me, I generally carry one credit card and my driver’s license in the case with ease.

Much of what I said about the full leather case applies to Mujjo’s wallet case as well. There’s a microfiber lining, leather volume and power buttons, and a cutout for the mute switch. Cards are easy to slide in and out.

In terms of wireless charging, your luck will be hit or miss. Mujjo claims that its case is “wireless charging compatible,” but I didn’t have much luck. It either didn’t work at all, or was incredibly sensitive when it did. This is the biggest drawback to using wallet cases in general.

Another thing to note is that if any of the credit cards are NFC cards, you’ll likely run into issues using Apple Pay. This wasn’t an issue for me because banks in the US largely don’t support contactless cards, but in other countries, it’s something worth noting.

For me, I use the Mujjo wallet case when it’s needed. If I’m going to be active throughout the day and don’t want to carry my full wallet, I’ll swap to the Mujjo case and just bring my driver’s license and one or two cards. The wireless charging limitation is a big deal to me, but the Mujjo wallet case is still useful for the certain scenarios where I need my cards and don’t want to bring my full wallet.

You can buy the Mujjo wallet case for iPhone 11 ($49.95), iPhone 11 Pro ($49.95), and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($54.95). Apple’s folio case is available for iPhone 11 Pro ($129) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($129). Apple does not sell a folio for the iPhone 11.

Which should you buy?

If you’re looking for a leather case, it’s hard to go wrong with options from both Mujjo and Apple. And ultimately, for many people, what it will come down to is color. Mujjo’s leather cases are available in tan, black, blue, and alpine green. Meanwhile, Apple’s leather cases are available in lemon, forest green, midnight blue, saddle brown, black, and red.

I like the blue Mujjo leather case as it matches nicely with my midnight green iPhone 11 Pro Max. It’s slightly darker than Apple’s midnight blue leather case, which makes it more subtle. Of course, Apple’s case is also available in a wider array of colors than Mujjo’s.

The other key difference is the volume and power button design. I prefer the look of the Mujjo case because of the button design, but again, you can’t really go wrong with either option.

On the other hand, when it comes to a leather wallet case, the Mujjo case is the clear winner for me. I’m not a fan of folio-style cases for the iPhone, which pretty much rules out Apple’s wallet case. The Mujjo leather wallet case is slim and holds just two to three cards, which is perfect for me in needed scenarios.

What case are you using on your iPhone 11? Let us know down in the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: