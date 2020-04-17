New Today at Apple at Home videos will arrive weekly; GarageBand session added

- Apr. 17th 2020 8:42 pm PT

0

Creative Pros from Apple Stores across the world are gathering their best tips and ideas to design inspiring projects you can try at home with just an iPhone or iPad. Today at Apple at Home is a digital extension of Apple’s in-store creative sessions, and a new session has launched just in time to explore over the weekend. Apple is now promising that new videos will be posted weekly.

This week’s session is all about music. You’ll learn beat making tips in GarageBand for iPad and create “house” music in the most literal sense — using sounds around your kitchen. Rosie from Apple Regent Street in London leads the session.

If you share your GarageBand track online with #todayatapple, try a screen recording from Control Center in iOS. You’ll not only get a video perfect for uploading to social media, but listeners will be able to see the track structure behind your song.

The initial collection of Today at Apple at Home sessions launched last Friday with videos from Creative Pros in London, Singapore, and Santa Monica. Apple’s teams put together the projects in their own homes while the majority of Apple Stores across the world are closed.

Creatives on Twitter and Instagram have been sharing the photos and doodles they’re proud of. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intego Mac Security X9 50% off

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 510 retail stores across the globe.
Today At Apple

Today At Apple

Creative and educational sessions offered for free in every Apple Store.

About the Author

Michael Steeber's favorite gear

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case - Saddle Brown

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case - Saddle Brown
Apple Store Glossary

Apple Store Glossary