iPhone SE shipping times slip beyond April 24 launch day delivery and into May

Apple’s new iPhone SE went up for pre-order yesterday morning following its official announcement earlier this week. The first iPhone SE orders are slated to arrive as early as April 24, but shipping times have started to slip across the board for new orders.

Shipping times for the iPhone SE held steady for much of yesterday morning, but since then, they’ve gradually started pushing into May. The first iPhone SE orders will arrive on April 24, but if you order today, don’t expect your pre-order to arrive until early May at the earliest.

Currently, all iPhone SE models indicate an arrival date of May 6 at the earliest when using standard shipping. For select models, you can opt for expedited shipping to bump that up to May 4. Here are the details as of Saturday, April 18, according to Apple’s Online Store:

iPhone SE White (64GB, 128GB, 256GB): May 4 – May 6 with expedited shipping May 6 – May 8 with free shipping

iPhone SE Black (64GB, 128GB): May 4 – May 6 with expedited shipping May 6 – May 8 with free shipping

iPhone SE Black (256GB) May 6 – May 13 with free shipping Expedited shipping not available

iPhone SE (PRODUCT)RED (64GB, 128GB, 256GB) May 6 – May 13 with free shipping Expedited shipping not available



As you can see, the iPhone SE in white is your best bet if you want to get your order as soon as possible, regardless of storage configuration. The (PRODUCT)RED variant appears to be the most supply constrained at the moment, perhaps due to Apple donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of that model to COVID-19 relief.

You can also try your luck through carriers, as all four of the major carriers in the United States are offering iPhone SE pre-orders:

Also be sure to keep an eye on the folks at 9to5Toys, who are rounding up the best iPhone SE pre-order deals. And here’s how to trade in your old iPhone and upgrade to the iPhone SE. Need a case for your new iPhone SE? Check out our roundup here.

