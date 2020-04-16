These are the best iPhone SE cases and accessories available now

The new iPhone SE will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, with prices. Even though the iPhone SE features a more durable water-resistant design, you’ll likely still want a case to protect your new device. Read on as we round up some of the best iPhone SE cases currently available.

iPhone SE details

First, a quick refresher on the 2020 iPhone SE. It features a 4.7-inch display with a design nearly identical to the iPhone 8. Instead of Face ID, you get a Home button with Touch ID for biometric authentication. More details on the iPhone SE include:

Now, here are some of the iPhone SE cases that are already available to order for your shiny new iPhone SE.

What about iPhone 8 cases?

First, it’s important to point out that cases designed for the iPhone 8 also fit the iPhone SE, though the Apple logo on the back might be misaligned. This makes sense as the two devices are identical in terms of design, with the major differences being under the hood.

This means that if you already have cases for the iPhone 8, you can use them with the new iPhone SE. If you see a listing for an iPhone 8 case, it’ll also work for your new iPhone SE.

Best iPhone SE cases

Spigen

Spigen is a longtime iPhone accessory maker, and the company is out in full force with a full lineup of cases for the new iPhone SE. Here are some of our favorite options from Spigen:

Mous

Mous makes some of the most unique iPhone cases, crafted from materials like bamboo. Here are some of our favorites that work with the new iPhone SE:

Moshi

Moshi’s wide-ranging lineup of iPhone 8 cases will work perfectly for your new iPhone SE. Head below for our favorites, including drop-resistant choices and more.

TORRAS

If you’re looking for an iPhone SE case that’s as thin and light as possible, then TORRAS cases are some of your best options. Prices start as low as under $10 with loads of different color options:

Urban Armor Gear

For some of the most durable cases around, Urban Armor Gear is one of the best options. Here are some of the most popular options for the new iPhone SE:

Moment

The iPhone SE features a capable single-lens camera setup with support for features like Portrait mode. If you’re looking to take things to the next level, Moment is offering a collection of accessories for the new iPhone SE:

Otterbox

Otterbox is a household name for iPhone accessories, and they are unsurprisingly fully prepared for the new iPhone SE. Here are some of Otterbox’s case offerings for the device:

ESR

ESR makes a wide collection of affordable iPhone cases. These are some versatile options for iPhone SE users:

Totallee

Totallee is another one of our favorite ultra-thin case makers, though they tend to be a bit pricier than the competition. Here are some of our favorites:

Gear4

Gear4 is offering a wide selection of premium cases for the new iPhone SE. Here are some of the best options:

Apple

Last but certainly not least, Apple is offering its own first-party cases for the new iPhone SE, available in both leather and silicone.

iPhone SE leather cases are available in three colors for $35: midnight blue, black, and PRODUCT(RED). You can order the leather cases now, with deliveries starting on April 17.

iPhone SE silicone cases area also available in three colors for $45: pink sand, white, and black. These are available for order immediately, with the first orders arriving on April 17.

Other iPhone SE accessories you need

Other than iPhone SE cases, there are a few other things you might want to pick up for your new device, particularly if you’re upgrading from something like the original iPhone SE or iPhone 6.

