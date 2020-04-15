$79 AppleCare for 2020 iPhone SE, $50 price drop compared to iPhone 8

The 2020 iPhone SE is an exciting device in a variety of ways and one of the most impressive aspects is the features to price balance. And it’s not just the $399 starting price of the device. Apple has also dropped its AppleCare two-year coverage plan to just $79. That’s down from $129 for the same plan for the iPhone 8.

Apple has shared details on its two-year and monthly AppleCare protection plans for the iPhone SE and it includes some great price drops on keeping the new smartphone protected.

For the two-year paid upfront plan, it’s $79 for standard AppleCare+ or $149 for the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss.

For the monthly plans, the standard plan runs $3.99/month with the theft and loss addition bumping it to $7.99/month. You can add AppleCare+ as you checkout on Apple.com or add it within 60 days of purchase.

That’s an almost 40% price cut for the two-year paid upfront AppleCare+ plan compared to the $129 that it ran for the iPhone 8. It’s great to see Apple making it more affordable than ever to pick up a great smartphone and also keep it protected.

You do pay more for the monthly plans over time compared to the upfront options. However, you can keep the monthly plans going indefinitely as a subscription if you like to hold on to your iPhone for longer than two years.

