Have you already purchased your iPhone but now decided that you’d like to protect it with AppleCare? Read on for how to add AppleCare to your iPhone within 60 days of purchase, even if you bought it from a carrier or another retailer.

AppleCare coverage is offered when consumers buy iPhones from Apple on its website and in stores, but you can also add it after the fact. Even if you purchased your iPhone from a carrier or another store, you can extend your iPhone warranty to two years and add physical damage protection (theft and loss as well) within 60 days of your original purchase.

Keep in mind your iPhone will need to be in normal working condition and not damaged to add AppleCare. Below we’ll look at three ways to add AppleCare.

If you opt to add AppleCare online or by phone, be sure to have your serial number handy (Settings → General → About). Keep reading below for details on AppleCare pricing and more.

How to add AppleCare to your iPhone after purchase

Online

Head to Apple’s add AppleCare website Choose iPhone, then enter your serial number or sign in with your Apple ID Follow the prompts to purchase AppleCare within 60 days of buying your iPhone (you’ll need to complete a remote diagnostic)

By Phone

Have proof of purchase available for your iPhone Call Apple Support at 800.275.2273 (800.APL.CARE) Ask to add AppleCare to your iPhone (you’ll need to complete a remote diagnostic)

In Store

Head to an Apple Store with your iPhone You’ll need to complete a visual inspection and have proof of purchase

For iPhone 6s, 7, and 8, AppleCare+ costs $6/month for 24 months or $129 outright. For AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for the same devices, the price goes to $10/month and $199 outright.

For iPhone 8 Plus and earlier and iPhone XR AppleCare+ runs $8/month or $149 paid in full. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss costs $13/month or $249 outright for these devices.

For iPhone X, XS, and XS Max AppleCare+ runs $10/month or $199 paid upfront. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for these devices jumps to $15/month or $299 outright. Read about AppleCare deductibles, pricing, and more details here.

