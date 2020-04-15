Apple releases leather and silicone cases for new iPhone SE, priced from $35

Apple has released a handful of silicone and leather cases for the new iPhone SE. There are three silicone cases for the device, priced at $35, and three leather cases, priced at $45.

iPhone SE leather cases are available in three colors: midnight blue, black, and PRODUCT(RED). You can order the leather cases now, with deliveries starting on April 17.

iPhone SE silicone cases area also available in three colors: pink sand, white, and black. These are also available for order immediately, with the first orders arriving on April 17.

It’s notable to see Apple offering leather cases for the low-cost iPhone SE. The company does not offer leather cases for the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, instead limiting availability to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max instead. 9to5Mac first reported the iPhone SE case details earlier this month.

If you’re looking for iPhone SE cases that are a bit cheaper, a handful of different options are available on Amazon, and we’ll have more details on iPhone SE cases in a full roundup soon.

