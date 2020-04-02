Exclusive: iPhone 9 launch imminent, 2020 ‘iPhone SE’ in red, white, and black with up to 256GB

9to5Mac has learned new information about Apple’s long-rumored, entry-level iPhone model, including the marketing name, product colors, and storage options, based on a tip from a highly trusted reader.

Based on the new information, it’s possible Apple could be planning to open orders for the new iPhone as soon as tomorrow; the information definitely tells us that Apple is ready to start accepting orders very soon.

2020 iPhone SE

Apple’s marketing names are perhaps the most protected component of new iPhones, so we’ve used two nicknames to reference the rumored iPhone 8 replacement so far: iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9.

Based on the new information 9to5Mac has learned, Apple will simply call the new entry-level model “iPhone SE” while referencing the new hardware as the 2020 version.

Apple originally used the iPhone SE marketing name for the 4-inch model that use the iPhone 5s body with the camera and processor from the iPhone 6s.

Color and storage

9to5Mac can also confirm the color and storage options for the 2020 iPhone SE.

Color options will include three options:

White

Black

PRODUCT (Red)

Five iPhone SE cases will also be available:

Black silicone

White silicone

Red leather

Black leather

Midnight blue leather

We can also confirm three storage tiers for the new iPhone SE:

64GB

128GB

256GB

Price and availability

New reporting from 9to5Mac corroborates reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who reported the red color option and 64GB and 128GB options last fall. The higher-capacity 256GB option was not previously reported.

While we cannot confirm the three price points for Apple’s new iPhone SE, Ming-Chi Kuo reported last fall that Apple was planning to price the new model from $399.

The new iPhone SE is expected to have the same design as the iPhone 8, although battery life should much improved with the removal of 3D Touch, a special feature on older iPhones.

Also new to the 2020 iPhone SE compared to the iPhone 8 that it replaces: Express Card and future CarKey support.

While we cannot confirm when Apple will announce the 2020 iPhone SE, it’s possible Apple could reveal and begin taking orders for the new iPhone as soon as tomorrow.

9to5Mac learned from a separate source earlier this week that retailers are preparing to start merchandising cases for the new iPhone starting Sunday. This doesn’t rule out an official announcement early next week.

