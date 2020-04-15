New iPhone SE replaces iPhone 8, Apple discontinues iPhone 8 Plus without replacement

Alongside the introduction of the new iPhone SE today, Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone SE takes the spot of the iPhone 8, but there is no replacement for the iPhone 8 Plus yet.

New iPhone SE replaces iPhone 8

The new iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display and a design that’s nearly identical to the iPhone 8. There are bezels along the top and bottom, as well as a Home button with Touch ID instead of Face ID.

Apple is selling the new iPhone SE for $399, which is actually $50 cheaper than the iPhone 8 it replaces. You can also upgrade to 128GB of storage for $449 or 256GB for $549.

But what about the iPhone 8 Plus? iOS 14 code has confirmed that Apple is planning a “Plus” version of the new iPhone SE, but we don’t yet know when it will be released. So for right now, if you want a 5.5-inch iPhone with a Home button design, you’re out of luck.

These are the iPhones currently being sold by Apple:

  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max

Other details of the new iPhone SE include: A13 Bionic processor, pre-orders begin Friday, April 17, at 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m. EDT, delivery starts Friday, April 24, and there are three color options: white, red, or black. All three color variants feature black front glass.

Are you ordering Apple’s new iPhone SE? Are you holding out for the “Plus” model at some point in the future? Let us know down in the comments!

How to trade in or recycle your old iPhone and upgrade to the iPhone SE

