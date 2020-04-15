Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro now available to order, ships next week

Apple has announced that the Magic Keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro will be available to order today and begin arriving to customers next week. This is ahead of schedule, with Apple having originally said orders would open in May.

Apple wrote in a press release:

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is available to order today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app in more than 30 countries and regions, including the US. The Magic Keyboard will begin arriving to customers next week and will be available in select Apple Stores and also through select Apple Authorized Resellers (prices may vary).

The Magic Keyboard is compatible with the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models. It features a scissor switch keyboard paired with a trackpad, as well as a built-in USB-C port.

Apple describes the new Magic Keyboard as having a “floating design with smooth angle adjustment.” It attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and features “unique cantilevered hinges” that allow it to adjust up to 130 degrees. The keyboard is backlit as well.

Orders for the Magic Keyboard are open now on Apple’s website. The 11-inch model goes for $299, while the 12.9-inch model goes for $349. For education shoppers, the pricing is $279 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $329 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Orders were originally also open on Amazon, but now Amazon says the Magic Keyboard is unavailable.

Are you ordering Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro? Let us know down in the comments. Don’t forget you can also take advantage of iPadOS 13.4 trackpad support with the Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse, or Logitech MX Master.

