Download Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE wallpapers here

Apple just officially announced the new iPhone SE and like most new iPhones, the new entry-level model includes a trio of new wallpaper options. You can download the new wallpapers for your existing iPhone below.

The new entry-level iPhone SE comes in three colors, including white, black, and PRODUCT(RED). Apple’s marketing images show a unique wallpaper matching each of the colors. The folks over at Ispazio have gotten their hands on high quality versions of the new wallpapers.

The white iPhone SE wallpaper features a blue and purple color scheme, while the black features yellow, green, and white accents. The PRODUCT(RED) wallpaper is my personal favorite with its red, orange, and black color scheme.

Here’s what else you need to know about the new iPhone SE:

Pre-orders start Friday, April 17, at 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m. EDT

Delivery starts Friday, April 24

Priced at $399, $449, and $549

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options

You can download the iPhone SE wallpapers for any iPhone here for free. If the Ispazio links does not work for you, download them via the tweet below:

