Download Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE wallpapers here

Apple just officially announced the new iPhone SE and like most new iPhones, the new entry-level model includes a trio of new wallpaper options. You can download the new wallpapers for your existing iPhone below.
The new entry-level iPhone SE comes in three colors, including white, black, and PRODUCT(RED). Apple’s marketing images show a unique wallpaper matching each of the colors. The folks over at Ispazio have gotten their hands on high quality versions of the new wallpapers.
The white iPhone SE wallpaper features a blue and purple color scheme, while the black features yellow, green, and white accents. The PRODUCT(RED) wallpaper is my personal favorite with its red, orange, and black color scheme.
Here’s what else you need to know about the new iPhone SE:
- Pre-orders start Friday, April 17, at 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m. EDT
- Delivery starts Friday, April 24
- Priced at $399, $449, and $549
- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options
You can download the iPhone SE wallpapers for any iPhone here for free. If the Ispazio links does not work for you, download them via the tweet below:
#Wallpaper #iPhone #iPhoneSE
Tha new iPhone SE Wallpaper.
it's beautiful!
*This is not a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/OJ5Yy9IvO6
— ꫛꫀꪝsa0345 (@sa0345_sub) April 15, 2020
Read more:
- 2020 iPhone SE includes Wi-Fi 6 and Express Card support but skips Ultra Wideband chip
- New iPhone SE replaces iPhone 8, Apple discontinues iPhone 8 Plus without replacement
- Apple officially unveils rumored ‘iPhone 9’ with iPhone SE name from $399, three colors, up to 256GB
- Download the new 2020 iPad Pro wallpapers for your devices right here
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.