Apple just unveiled its new iPad Pro lineup, bringing a LiDAR Scanner on the back, a more powerful A12Z Bionic processor, and the Magic Keyboard with trackpad accessory. As with most new Apple products, the 2020 iPad Pro also includes fresh wallpapers, and you can download them below.

Update 3/24: 9to5Mac reader Dylan has extracted all of the new iPad Pro wallpapers directly from iPadOS. You can download the light and dark mode versions here.

New iPad Pro wallpapers

While the new 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are available to order now, the first shipments aren’t scheduled to arrive until this week. Nonetheless, graphic designer AR7 on Twitter has shared the new wallpapers not only optimized for the iPad Pro, but also for iPhones and other iPads as well.

These colorful images were extracted directly from the iPadOS 13.4 IPSW file for the new iPad Pro, with AR7 optimizing them for all devices as well.

You can download the iPad Pro backgrounds for all of your Apple devices here for free.

Apple’s press images also show another cloud wallpaper with red, blue, and purple accents. Graphic designer Fabio Scarparo has recreated this image at a resolution of 5450×4084. This is my personal favorite of Apple’s new wallpapers.

Download the red/blue/purple iPad Pro wallpaper here for free. You can also download from iSpazio.

What do you think of Apple’s latest wallpaper designs for iPad Pro? They appear very similar to the popular stormy wallpaper included with the iMac Pro in 2017. Let us know which wallpaper you’re using down in the comments below!

