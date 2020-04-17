The new $399 iPhone SE is now available to order

As announced earlier this week, you can order the new iPhone SE today (Apple, Best Buy) with deliveries starting next week. Available in black, white, and red color options, the 2020 second-generation iPhone SE starts at $399 for a 64 GB model. The 128 GB option is available for $50 more, and the biggest-capacity 256 GB model costs $549.

The new iPhone SE features an iPhone 8 industrial design but features the latest A13 chip and an iPhone XR-quality rear camera. Looking like an iPhone 8 means that the SE features a 4.7-inch display, a physical Touch ID home button, and sizeable chin and forehead front bezels. But at $399, the phone represents very good value for money.

On the battery life side, the iPhone SE is rated for the exact same 13 hours of video playback as the iPhone 8, iPhone X and last-generation iPhone SE. Whilst this should be fine for normal everyday routines, if you want the best battery life in an iPhone, you should look at Apple’s more expensive models. The iPhone SE comes with a 5-watt power adapter in the box, but supports fast charging. To take advantage of fast charging, you will need to buy an 18W power brick, or invest in a Qi charging pad.

If you were looking for a small phone with the latest processor and GPU, then the iPhone SE is the best choice for you that Apple offers. Until this week, Apple sold the iPhone 8 at $449 new. The iPhone SE is better than that iPhone 8 in every way and is priced $50 less, with the exception of the removal of 3D Touch. Just like Apple’s high-end iPhone 11 series, the iPhone SE has dropped the 3D pressure-sensing technology.

The iPhone SE camera does not support night mode, unfortunately. As a single-lens shooter, you also do not get the 0.5x ultra-wide or 2x telephoto lenses seen in the iPhone 11 line. However, the single 12-megapixel lens should take very high-quality photos using the A13 image signal processing. The iPhone SE supports Apple’s latest Smart HDR rendering, software-based Portrait mode, and the associated Portrait Lighting effects. Just like the iPhone 8, the rear camera can record video at 4K resolution up to 60 frames per second.

As a new device, the iPhone SE should give you plenty of longevity. Apple has a track record of supporting phones with software updates for approximately five years. That means if you buy an iPhone SE today, it will probably be able to run iOS 17, which will be released in 2024.

With the iPhone SE, Apple is hoping to capture stragglers who have been holding onto their phones for a long time without upgrading, like the population of active iPhone 6 users who cannot upgrade to iOS 13 and unable to access features like Apple Arcade, Group FaceTime and augmented reality experiences due to the outdated internals.

If you are interested in the iPhone SE, you can pre-order now at the Apple Online Store. You can buy the phone from $399, or in $10 monthly installments. You can also trade-in your existing phone to reduce the price of upgrading further.

The iPhone SE will be officially released on April 24, in the United States and 40 other countries internationally. As most Apple Stores remain closed due to the coronavirus, online orders are the primary method customers will use to get their hands on the latest addition to the iPhone family.

