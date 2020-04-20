Apple releases ‘Works with Apple Health’ badge for developers

Apple has released new developer badge resources for those integrating third-party software with HealthKit. The update sees the launch of the “Works with Apple Health” badge.

Apple detailed the update in post on its developer site today:

Works with Apple Health badge now available. You can also now use the Works with Apple Health badge to promote your HealthKit-enabled apps. Download the badge and review the guidelines for using the badge on marketing communications.

Apple also notes all the places it can be used to highlight an app’s compatibility:

It can be used on websites, emails, guides, and other promotions and communications related to the app.

You can read more about the badge including color, background color, spacing, other Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) and download the artwork here.

