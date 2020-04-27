Remember this Apple Car? Porsche’s early race replica up for sale at $500K

About forty years ago, Apple sponsored a Porsche race car. It didn’t stick around long but was a neat moment in the company’s history and was a smart business move to associate with the luxury German automaker. Now a replica of the Apple-sponsored 1979 Porsche 935 K3 Turbo is up for grabs at a cool half-million-dollar asking price.

The original Apple-sponsored Porsche 935 sported the “Apple Computer” logo as well as the six color branding. It only lasted for three races including an attempt in the famous 24 hour Le Mans but bowed out after 13 hours (via Apple Insider).

The original was operated by Dick Barbour Racing, a team that had Apple as its main sponsor for its 1980 season, due to an interest by Jobs and Wozniak in the team, according to a profile of the vehicle by The Drive. The roster included Bob Garretson, Bobby Rahal, and Allan Moffat on the team, with the car itself bearing not only the Apple Computer name, but also its rainbow colors.

The model that’s up for sale isn’t the original, that’s owned by Adam Corolla and is estimated to be worth $8-$10 million. The replica that is up for sale is the next closest thing and comes at a fraction of the cost with an asking price of $500,000.

Interestingly, Porsche just announced a new line of CarPlay receives for its vintage vehicles dating back to the 1960s. However, with this replica being a true race car, it may be likely there’s no spot for a receiver.

Porsche and Apple have continued to collaborate over the years with features like CarPlay and even Apple Music integration in the new Porsche Taycan. And it wouldn’t be surprising to see Porsche adopt Apple’s upcoming CarKey feature.

Check out the original Apple-sponsored Porsche 935 Turbo on the racetrack below:

Here’s the full description of the replica for sale:

GT935-101 is a purpose built track weapon. Visually it’s a 935 K3. Inside it actually has many GT2 components such as a 3.8 TT built by Bob Holcomb, GT2 6 speed transmission and the complete double wish-bone 993 rear suspension module was expertly grafted into the 911 tub.The engine puts more than 700 Hp at 1.2 bar, so there is no shortage of power. The car is very compliant and well balanced, the 3.8 TT will nail you to the seat while you’re pushing on the loud pedal. The braking is equally as impressive with the car being very stable under all braking conditions. Top speed is estimated over 200 MPH. This is a serious car.Perfect for SVRA, HSR, SCCA, as well as track and DE days. Saddle up with the right team and this car will be competitive at the Daytona Classic 24. Chassis – 1969 911Body – GT935 K3Engine – 3.8 TT, Carrillo Rods, Mahle Pistons, Updated Turbos with internal waste gates, Holcomb EFI with Zytec Engine Management. Mode Intercooler, Built by Bob Holcomb and freshened by Loren Beggs (911 Design) approx. 20 hour since freshening. over 700 hp at 1.2 bar, S-Car-Go Billet Engine Mount.Transmission – 993 GT2 6 speed (internal oil pump) approx. 20 hour since fresheningShifter – Redstone PerformanceSeat & Belts – OMP WRC-XL, OMP Belts (new in 2017)Front Suspension – ERP 935 StyleRear Suspension – 993 Double Wish BoneDampeners – JRZ Double AdjustableBrakes – Brembo Calipers, Pagid PadsWheels – BBS 18in (993 Center Locks)Fuel Cell – 27 gal Fuel Safe (new in 2017)Oil Tank – Redstone PerformanceOil Cooler – 935 StyleAir Jacks – Porsche MotorsportsBattery – Lightweight dry cellFire System – Fire BottlePaint – Gran Prix WhiteFor more info call or email. (888) 662-1932

