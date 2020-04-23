Porsche debuts new lineup of CarPlay head units for classic cars

While CarPlay head units have become common in-car and aftermarket, Porsche is looking to tackle a new segment of the market. The automaker has announced a new line of head units designed for classic Porsche cars, and they’re available starting today.

As reported by PistonHeads, the new head units are available in 1-DIN and 2-DIN variations, which ensures compatibility for a wide range of cars. The single DIN design features a 3.5-inch touchscreen display alongside two rotary knobs and six buttons, which will match the aesthetic of an old stereo. The double-DIN version packs a larger 7-inch touchscreen, but with a similar array of buttons and knobs.

The single DIN model is designed to fit “everything from a 60s 911 right up to a 993” while the double DIN variant will fit “the 996 911 and 986 Boxster.”

In addition to CarPlay support, these head units also bring Bluetooth and DAB+ support to your Porsche. There’s also a USB port (so we assume this is wired CarPlay, not wireless) alongside aux connectivity and an SD card slot.

The report explains:

Called Porsche Classic Communication Management, it brings all the tech we’ve come to expect from a modern car – DAB+, CarPlay, Bluetooth – into the old single-DIN format.

There’s more than just PCCM, however – Porsche has previously done new radio systems for old cars (this one being a hearty update of that idea) – but it has never done Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus. This is a double-din system, designed for the 996 911 and 986 Boxster.

As far as pricing information, these head units aren’t cheap. The 1-DIN variant will retail for 1439.89 euros and the 2-DIN model for 1,606 euros. But if you’re looking to breathe new life into a classic Porsche dashboard, this is the way to do it.

Check out our full roundup of the best CarPlay head units here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: