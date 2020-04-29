Apple and Google have partnered on offering a secure and private coronavirus contact tracing implementation on iOS and Android. Follow along for where to find the on/off toggle for COVID-19 contact tracing on iPhone in iOS settings.

Anonymous COVID-19 contact tracing via Bluetooth (not GPS location) will first become available with iOS 13.5 on iPhone. The software isn’t available publicly yet but Apple just released the beta software to developers.

Contact tracing is called “Exposure Notifications” on iPhone and is turned on at the system level by default. However, keep in mind you’ll have to download an app from your local health authority that will require your explicit permission to use anonymous Bluetooth data for it to work when phase one of the rollout starts in May.

Apple and Google have said that phase two of the contact tracing software will allow it to work without a third-party health authority app, but that won’t happen until later this year.

Apple and Google have done a great job highlighting how contact tracing is built on privacy and security, read more about that on Apple’s website. But if you still want to change your contact tracing settings, here’s how to find it in iPhone system settings.

How to turn on/off COVID-19 contact tracing on iPhone

On iOS 13.5 and later, head to setting on your iPhone Swipe down and tap Privacy Now choose Health Tap COVID-19 Exposure Notifications at the top Tap the toggle to turn notifications off or back on if you previously turned them off

Here’s how these steps look:

Now you’ll see COVID-19 Exposure Notifications:

