Apple shares three new ads for its Apple TV+ streaming service

Apple today shared a trio of new TV ads, all advertising its Apple TV+ service. Apple TV+ debuted in November with 8 original shows, and the company has steadily grown the library ever since. Uptake of the $4.99/month service remains unclear, with analyst consensus pitting TV+ as taking about 3-5% of the US streaming market. Depending on your perspective, that’s either a flop or a good start, considering TV+ is a new service that relies solely on brand new originals rather than established franchises and a back catalog.

Nevertheless, Apple’s attempts at original content video stretch out several years at least and the initial launch figures almost don’t matter. Watch the new ad spots after the break.

Each of the new ad spots are about 30 seconds in length, perfect for online social media advertising and TV commercial breaks.

The ads show clips of Apple’s popular shows and movies, highlighting the celebrity talent and high-budget stories Apple has assembled.

TV+ shows featured include The Morning Show, See, Servant and the recently-released Home Before Dark and Defending Jacob. Movies ‘The Banker’ and ‘The Beastie Boys Story’ are also featured.

Tomorrow, Apple will continue to expand its all-new originals selection release its new British comedy series ‘Trying’ and new episodes of the Ghostwriter kids series. At the end of the month, Apple will release animated musical series ‘Central Park’ and a documentary series ‘Dear…’ a week later. Past June 5, the released schedule is empty and we are waiting for Apple to announce its next round of programming.

Apple TV ad ‘Originals’:

Apple TV ad ‘Unbelievable Journeys’:

Apple TV ad ‘Icons’:

