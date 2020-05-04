Stuck at home with kids? Turn your iPhone into a fun game of hide-and-seek with ‘Here Kitty!’

Many of us have extra time on our hands and lots of kids are out of school in the midst of the pandemic. Enter a new super fun app for kids (and adults) called “Here Kitty!” that lets you play hide and seek with iPhone.

Looking for some engaging new activities to do with your kids? Developer “Impending” released a new iPhone app to provide just that with a new twist on the classic childhood favorite hide and seek.

I tested out “Here Kitty!” myself with my three-year-old and it was an instant hit (he’s still playing while I write this : ).

You can control how easy or hard kitty is to find and even young kiddos can play the game without an adult. All you have to do is hide the iPhone app face down to play. Then you can call out for kitty as it meows back giving clues where it’s hiding.

In about 2 weeks, the app will get the addition of a pig and the developer says a frog might follow to expand the fun.

Here Kitty! is a free download from the App Store.

Here’s the backstory on creating the app:

It’s inspired by the times some of us have spent hours looking for a hiding cat, convinced they disappeared into thin air… and also smoke detectors low on battery beeping every random interval that you can’t home in on Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat

It's inspired by the times some of us have spent hours looking for a hiding cat, convinced they disappeared into thin air… and also smoke detectors low on battery beeping every random interval that you can’t home in on 😅 — Impending (@impending) May 4, 2020

