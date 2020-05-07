FusionCast is a new macOS app for quickly turning podcast episodes into videos

FusionCast is a new app for macOS that makes it easy to quickly convert a podcast episode (or any audio file) into a video file. The app allows you to select your audio file and artwork, then it will automatically generate a video for you.

Developed by 9to5Mac‘s Guilherme Rambo, FusionCast will be useful to anyone who makes a podcast or handles audio of any kind. Once you drag in your audio file, you can select your artwork and then choose from four different animation options: stationary, zoom, bounce, and blur.

Once you choose your settings, simply click the “Export Video” option and FusionCast will quickly export a video file. The app is designed to take full advantage of your Mac’s CPU and GPU cores, and exporting a two-hour-long podcast episode can be done in as little as 8 minutes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

FusionCast also supports autofill, so it remembers your settings based on the name of your audio file. The next time you want to make a video for a new episode of the same show, FusionCast will automatically apply the same artwork and settings from the last episode. Finally, you can also edit and render multiple files simultaneously using FusionCast.

The app was designed with podcasters in mind, but it can work with audio files of any kind. Again, just select the audio, pick some artwork, and you’re good to go. FusionCast is much easier than having to use a dedicated video editing app to manually set your audio to a static image.

Here’s how Rambo explains the application:

This is the app for you if you’re a podcast producer and you’d like to increase your audience by uploading your episodes to a video platform such as YouTube. Normally, you’d have to use a complicated video editor just to produce a simple video file based on your audio and show’s artwork. With FusionCast, it’s just a matter of dragging and dropping your files in and clicking ‘Export.’

FusionCast is available now in the Mac App Store for $7.99 or directly for $6.99.

