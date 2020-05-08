Apple launches ‘Apple Books for Authors’ website as guided resource to publication and more for Mac and Windows

- May. 8th 2020 8:41 am PT

Apple has released a neat new rich resource today to help writers publish their content on its Apple Books platform. The new website walks through writing, publishing, marketing, and looking at analytics with Apple Books and since it’s web-based works with both Mac and Windows.

The new Apple Books for Authors website is live now. Here’s how Apple describes it:

Apple Books for Authors guides you through every step of your journey as an author, from structuring your story to packaging your digital book and selling it on our store. Even established authors will find valuable resources on how to grow sales and track performance.

The comprehensive guide walks authors through using Pages and iBooks Author apps as well as other popular options like Microsoft Word and Scrivener for the writing process. But there’s much more than that as Apple takes writers through preparing, publishing, audiobooks, marketing, and sales and reporting.

Apple also highlights some benefits to publishing with Apple Books compared to Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing like consistent royalty rate at all price points, no delivery fees, no limits on free book offerings, and no third-party ads.

Check out Apple Books for Authors on Mac or Windows at the new website here for all the details.

