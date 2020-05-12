Sleep Cycle debuts new standalone Apple Watch app with intelligent wake, more

Sleep Cycle has released an all-new Apple Watch application today. The popular sleep tracking application debuted an Apple Watch app in 2018, but ended up discontinuing it due to “restrictions” in iOS. The new Apple Watch app for Sleep Cycle is completely standalone for watchOS.

Sleep Cycle is a sleep tracker that analyzes your sleep patterns and uses an intelligent alarm clock to wake you up while you’re in a light sleep. The app syncs all of its data directly to the Health app on iPhone as well.

With the new Sleep Cycle app for Apple Watch, you can set an alarm from your wrist and be woken up there as opposed to through your iPhone. For example, if you set an alarm for 5 a.m., Sleep Cycle will wake you sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., whenever you are in a light sleep.

Directly from the Apple Watch app, you can also customize the wake-up phase — which means you could reduce the wake-up window from 30 minutes to 10 minutes. You can also easily customize snooze settings as well.

Our standalone Apple Watch app features silent alarm and intelligent wake up. We recommend you activate Do Not Disturb on your watch, for a silent wake up experience. We also suggest you activate Theater mode, to keep battery consumption low.

Going forward, Sleep Cycle says the Apple Watch app is “well prepared for more things to come.” For example, the Snore Stopper feature that was included in the first Sleep Cycle Apple Watch app is not available in today’s new release.

For now, you can download the app on the App Store to get started. The app is free with in-app subscriptions. Check out our full roundup of the best Apple Watch sleep tracking apps for more.

