Apple needs to add this new ‘X-ray’ mode camera to the next iPhone

- May. 13th 2020 9:48 am PT

It’s been discovered today the OnePlus 8 Pro camera has a really neat (unintended?) trick up its sleeve: pseudo X-ray powers with its camera through certain types of plastic. And it turns out one of the coolest looks yet at the hidden feature is with the Apple TV.

Ben Geskin shared some short videos on Twitter today showing off what the OnePlus 8 Pro camera with the Photochrom filter can do. Ben discovered the Android smartphone’s camera and filter has the ability to see through plastics that don’t have an IR shield, like set-top boxes and remote controls, producing a neat X-ray effect (it doesn’t appear to work with other solid materials).

Notably, the Apple TV has one of the most conducive plastics to use the fun feature. Check it out in the video below.

It would be fun to see Apple bring this feature to the next iPhone. Or maybe even existing ones via a software update? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Earlier Geskin also shared a look at other accessories like the Oculus Quest controllers:

