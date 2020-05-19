Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for World Environment Day next month

Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for June 5 in celebration of World Environment Day. This challenge encourages Apple Watch owners to fill their Stand ring by standing and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day.

Apple did not hold an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Earth Day last month, likely in an effort to encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing due to COVID-19. This year marks the first Activity Challenge in celebration of World Environment Day.

Apple says:

Stand up for the planet on World Environment Day. Close your Stand ring on June 5 and earn this award by getting up and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day.

Activity Challenges allow Apple Watch users to collect virtual trophies available through the Achievements tab of the Activity app on iOS. There are also special stickers that can be used with Messages and FaceTime.

Apple Watch users will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of time. Check out the stickers you can unlock below:

