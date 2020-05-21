It’s a loaded 9to5Toys Lunch Break as near all-time lows hit Apple’s latest MacBooks, Apple Watch Series 5, and AirPods Pro. You can get all the details on these stellar early Memorial Day deals just below.

Take up to $500 off latest MacBooks

Google Shopping has kicked off its biggest Apple sale of the year so far in partnership with authorized retailer HHGregg. You’ll need to apply a special promo code at check out to lock in your savings with up to $500 off. This sale includes Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 2020 MacBook Air. Check out the entire sale here.

Apple Watch Series 5 from $285

Target offers various Apple Watch Series 5 models from $300. However, those with a RedCard can trim an extra 5% off and drop the price down to $285. Both GPS and Cellular configurations are available here. Typically you’d pay $399 or more with today’s deal matching the best we’ve tracked all-time. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

AirPods Pro hit near all-time lows

Google Shopping’s Memorial Day sale rolls on in partnership with Nationwide Distributors offering Apple AirPods Pro for $210. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $249 price tag and $10 less than our previous mention. This is among one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. AirPods Pro offer everything you love about the previous generation, alongside notable upgrades like Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and stellar battery life. Additional iOS integration delivers a number of customized features, including ANC profiles so you can hear (or not) as much as you want. Check out our hands-on review for more.

