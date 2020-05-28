TIDAL announces Dolby Atmos support for sound bars and set-top boxes, Apple TV included

TIDAL is known for its HiFi plan, which allows users to stream high-fidelity, lossless audio. The company has announced today that it is expanding Dolby Atmos compatibility for sound bars and set-top boxes, enabling immersive sound on more devices, including the Apple TV 4K.

Dolby Atmos sound brings more detail to songs, which are not present in regular audio files. You can distinguish the instruments more clearly and even hear some that you may never have noticed before, and now TIDAL HiFi subscribers can have this experience in their living rooms.

Starting next week, users will be able to listen to HiFi, Dolby Atmos songs in sound bars, set-top boxes, and TVs through the TIDAL app. For Apple users, the Apple TV 4K (5th generation) is compatible with Dolby Atmos and it will support the latest TIDAL update.

Here’s the list of all devices compatible with TIDAL’s Dolby Atmos songs:

Apple TV 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Stick (2nd generation)

Fire TV (3rd generation)

NVIDIA SHIELD TV and SHIELD TV Pro (2019 and later)

Sony and Philips Android TVs

Keep in mind that even if you have one of the devices listed above, it still requires a Dolby Atmos enabled sound system to work properly.

Once available, this feature will be automatically activated for all TIDAL HiFi subscribers, and compatible songs will be labeled as “Available in Dolby Atmos”. TIDAL first introduced its Dolby Atmos library back in December with “acclaimed albums and songs” from Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and more.

TIDAL highlights that new users can do a free 60-day trial before starting their paid subscription, which costs $19.99 per month.

While TIDAL invests in high-fidelity songs, Apple Music still offers only a regular plan with 256kbps AAC audio. So that raises the question: do you miss a HiFi plan in Apple Music? Let us know in the comments below.

