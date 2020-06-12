HomePod returns to $200, Philips Hue outdoor light sale, more in Friday’s best deals

In Friday’s best deals, Apple HomePod has returned to $200 alongside various Philips Hue outdoor lights are discounted from $40. Plus, Marshall retro speakers and headphones are starting at $70. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy 3-day Apple sale

Heading into the weekend, Best Buy is back with its latest 3-day sale, offering a variety of discounts on Apple gear, smart home accessories, and more. Running through Sunday, shipping is free across the board on orders over $35. Leading the way is Apple HomePod at $200. Down from $299, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen in months.

With the ability to control smart home devices, enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music, and more, HomePod is a compelling smart speaker for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Learn more in our hands-on review. Be sure to check out all of our other picks from the Best Buy 3-day sale.

Philips Hue outdoor lights from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Lily White & Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit for $270. Having dropped from $340, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $1 of the best price to date.

Expand your Hue setup outdoors with this starter kit. You’ll get three Lily White and Color lights, which can be rested on a deck or patio, or staked right into the ground. You’ll benefit from all the Hue features you’d expect like Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, full color lighting, and more. I picked this kit up shortly after moving into my apartment last year, and absolutely love the pop of color it adds to my front lawn. Learn more in our review. Shop the rest of the deals starting at $40.

Marshall speaker and headphone deals

Amazon is discounting a collection of Marshall retro headphones and speakers headlined by its Monitor II Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones at $280. Saving you $40 from the going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen this pair of cans on sale and matches the all-time low.

With active noise cancellation leading the way, you can also count on up to 45-hours of audio playback per charge. That’s on top of a leather-wrapped design, built-in Google Assistant, and USB-C charging. Learn more in our launch coverage. Shop all of the deals here.

