Latest Apple Pay promotion offers 20% off at Fanatics ahead of Father’s Day

Apple has announced its latest Apple Pay promotion today, this time in celebration of Father’s Day. When you check out with Apple Pay, you can secure 20% off your order from Fanatics, Apple says.

The deal is valid starting today through June 19, and all you have to do is use Apple Pay to complete the purchase and enter promo code “APPLEPAY” at checkout.

Check out with Apple Pay and get 20% off select items in the Fanatics app or on Fanatics.com. Choose Dad’s favorite sports apparel and fan gear, then use promo code APPLEPAY during checkout, through June 19. 20% off valid on qualifying purchases made June 9 through June 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET when you use Apple Pay in the Fanatics App or on Fanatics.com in the 50 United States and District of Columbia only.

Apple touts that this promotion helps you “make dad’s day” just in time for Father’s Day later this month. Ahead of Father’s Day, Apple TV+ will also premiere its new Dads documentary on June 19. You can learn more about that film here.

The Fanatics app is available on the App Store as a free download. Apple regularly runs Apple Pay promotions to help boost usage in-app and online, as well as offer discount deals to users.

