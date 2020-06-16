Anker Father’s Day sale offers iPhone essentials from $11, plus Powerbeats $119, more in today’s best deals

Tuesday’s best deals include Anker’s Father’s Day sale, latest Powerbeats are $99, and you can save even further on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Father’s Day sale

Anker has a new batch of deals at Amazon today headlined by its Quick Charge 3.0 18W 3A Wall Charger for $11. Regularly $15 or so, today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This wall charger is a great companion for most devices, and with a Quick Charge 3.0 port, it’s capable of pushing 3A speeds to your phone or tablet. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Latest Powerbeats wireless earbuds

Verizon Wireless offers the new Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $119. Typically $150, today’s deal matches our previous mention and beats the new Amazon all-time low by $11. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad up to $115 off

Target is currently taking up to $115 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. It includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

