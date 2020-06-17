Want to see how many third-party apps you’ve used Facebook for as the login and remove some? Follow along for how to delete “Logged in with Facebook” apps and websites on your iPhone.

Whether you want to start reducing your reliance on Facebook in general or are planning to delete or deactivate your account and want to get third-party apps set up with separate logins, it’s a relatively simple process to delete your “Logged in with Facebook” apps.

Keep in mind when deleting the Facebook login with these apps that many of the services will delete your account. So if you have any subscriptions, you’ll want to cancel them and restart them with a new login after you’ve untied it from your Facebook login.

iPhone: How to delete “Logged in with Facebook” apps

On your iPhone, open the Facebook app and tap the three-line icon in the bottom right corner Swipe down and tap Settings & Privacy > Settings Toward the bottom of your screen, tap Apps & Websites Make sure the Active tab is selected You’ll see all the currently active apps and websites that you’re using Facebook to log in with Tap Edit next to one to see more specifics on its privileges Or select apps on the left-hand side and tap Remove to delete them Confirm you’d like to delete the Logged in with Facebook apps/websites by tapping Remove again (keep in mind you’ll need to set up a new account with these services/apps to keep using them)

Here’s how these steps look:

There is some leg work to getting your apps and websites untied from Facebook as you’ll need to recreate fresh logins after removing your Logged in with Facebook ones. But fortunately, it’s a one-time effort and well worth it if you want to be less tied to the social media giant.

You can read more about managing app and website integrations with Facebook in this support article.

