Facebook has launched a new feature to let you see everything you’ve shared on the social media platform, search with filters like “date” or “people,” and bulk delete Facebook posts. This makes it easier to quickly remove unwanted content tied to your profile (although there’s still room for improvement). Read along below for how it all works.

Odds are good there are some posts you’ve made on Facebook over the years that you’d prefer not to be around and searchable.

To improve the experience of finding and deleting Facebook posts, the company has finally added the functionality in the “Activity Log” to filter and bulk delete or archive any of the posts you’ve made (via Washington Post).

This is a good alternative if you’re not ready to totally delete your Facebook account but want to clean it up without devoting hours of time to the process.

How to bulk delete Facebook posts

For now, the option to filter and bulk delete Facebook posts is only available on iOS and Android (support on the web coming at some point).

Open Facebook on your iPhone or Android smartphone Head to your profile page by tapping your photo on the Facebook homescreen (top left corner) Now tap the Go to Activity Log button (if you don’t see it featured up top, tap the 3-dot icon > Activity Log) Tap Manage Activity at the top then choose Your Posts You can now select multiple posts to bulk delete or archive Tap Filters at the top to sort your posts by category, date, or people Select the posts you’d remove and tap delete or archive

The new feature is still rolling out so be sure to check back if you’re not seeing it now.

Hopefully, Facebook will improve the filters option to include the ability to search for specific terms in the future.

As noted when you delete a post(s) Facebook will completely remove them after 30 days. If you choose the archive option, others won’t be able to see the content anymore but it will remain on Facebook.

Here’s how the process looks:

At the beginning of the year, the company also rolled out a tool to remove all connections you’ve made with third-party services through Facebook:

And if you’ve found you’re ready to leave Facebook for good, you can download a copy of all your information and choose to delete or deactivate your account here.

