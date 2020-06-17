‘Indie Sticker Pack’ offers stickers from your favorite apps to support COVID-19 relief and Equal Justice Initiative

The world has been going through a lot recently, and so many people have been affected. While some big companies are making donations to support human causes, a group of independent developers has now decided to do the same. The new “Indie Sticker Pack” offers stickers from the iOS apps that you love for a limited time, and all proceeds will be donated to entities such as COVID-19 Solidity Response Fund.

When we’ve met in person over the years at conferences and events, a beloved tradition in the independent Apple developer community has been exchanging stickers and pins of our apps’ logos and icons. We decorate our laptops, device cases, and desks with them and smile at both the stickers and the friendships we’ve formed.

As WWDC 2020 is going to take place as a virtual event this year and other developer conferences have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group came up with the idea to sell these stickers online.

There are over 100 developers supporting the Indie Sticker Pack initiative. You can get stickers from apps like 1Blocker, Apollo, Bear, CARROT Weather, Chibi Studio, Cosmicast, Halide, Nighthawk, PCalc, Soor, and more.

The best part is that all money raised will be shared with World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidity Response Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative for combating racial and economic injustice. Each sticker pack costs $12.99 and you can order them from anywhere around the world — fees may vary depending on your region.

The group promises to update the Indie Sticker Pack website in the future with more details on the results they’ve been able to accomplish.

