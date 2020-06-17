Stacktrace Podcast 088: “WWDC20 Keynote Poker”, with special guests Ellen Shapiro and Kaya Thomas

On this special episode of the show, John and Rambo are joined by Ellen Shapiro and Kaya Thomas for the grand WWDC20 Keynote Poker game. Bets, speculations, and discussions around what Apple might release next week at the 2020 edition of WWDC.

