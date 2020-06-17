Stacktrace Podcast 088: “WWDC20 Keynote Poker”, with special guests Ellen Shapiro and Kaya Thomas

On this special episode of the show, John and Rambo are joined by Ellen Shapiro and Kaya Thomas for the grand WWDC20 Keynote Poker game. Bets, speculations, and discussions around what Apple might release next week at the 2020 edition of WWDC.
Download MP3
Links
- Poker scorecard
- Apollo GraphQL
- We Read Too
- Episode 77
- Kaya’s “Meet the developer” interview with Apple
- Rambo’s WWDC20 wishlist
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel