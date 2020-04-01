Stacktrace Podcast 077: “Structs that are real”, featuring Kaya Thomas, Casey Liss, Christian Selig and Jordan Morgan
Deciding when to rewrite a piece of code, what makes Combine such a great way to do reactive programming in Swift, and the final part of our indie app development special series. Also, tips for coding beginners, Indie Support Weeks, and much more.
Links
- ObservableObject
- Inline wrapping of UIKit or AppKit views within SwiftUI
- John’s April Fools’ joke
- Indie Support Weeks
- John’s new Swift Clip video
- David Smith’s apps
- PlayStation Share Play
- Swift by Sundell Basics
- Hacking with Swift
- Swift Playgrounds
- Stanford iOS course
