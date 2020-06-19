‘WWDC by Sundell & Friends’ brings in-depth WWDC 2020 coverage from developers’ perspectives

WWDC is one of Apple’s biggest events, and this year the developer conference will be held entirely online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And if you’re a developer looking for in-depth coverage of everything Apple will announce at WWDC 2020, the new “WWDC by Sundell & Friends” website is the place to go.

WWDC by Sundell & Friends is made by John Sundell and Guilherme Rambo from 9to5Mac’s Stacktrace Podcast. They’re joining other guest developers to discuss Apple’s upcoming announcements from a technical perspective.

Along with the opening keynote, WWDC brings a range of sessions presented by Apple engineers that highlight some of the new technologies present in the new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. You’ll find new articles, videos, podcasts, and more original content every day about these announcements on WWDC by Sundell & Friends throughout the next week.

“I hope you’ll enjoy this website, as well as WWDC20 itself, and that you’ll have a really fantastic week!” said John in his first post. “I can’t wait to share my thoughts and first impressions of the announcements with you, along with many guest posts, discussions, and links to other great WWDC resources for Apple developers.”

WWDC 2020 will begin with a special keynote on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. You can follow related news about the event here on 9to5Mac and also on WWDC by Sundell & Friends.

Don’t forget to listen to 9to5Mac’s Stacktrace Podcast hosted by John Sundell and Guilherme Rambo where they cover technical aspects of Apple’s platforms.

