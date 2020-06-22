iOS 14 includes revamped Podcasts app with curated suggestions

- Jun. 22nd 2020 12:35 pm PT

Apple today unveiled a new version of its Podcast app that is coming with iOS 14 and macOS 11. The company is now focusing on offering curated suggestions that lets users discover new podcasts more easily.

The Podcasts app is getting a major overhaul this year, with personal curated suggestions and more. Just like Apple Music, Apple’s Podcasts app will learn about your personal preferences to suggest new podcasts available on the platform, making it more customized for each user.

Apple calls this feature “Smarter Listen Now.” Here’s how the company describes it:

Listen Now includes a new Up Next — your personal episode queue that makes it easier to resume where you left off. Find the latest episodes of shows you already love or discover a new episode picked just for you.

Both iOS 14 and macOS 11 are expected to be released to the public later this year. Developers can install the first beta version of the new operating systems starting today.

