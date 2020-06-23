To get ready for macOS 11 Big Sur betas at WWDC this week, 9to5Mac readers can get their Mac back in top shape with 30% off CleanMyMac X, our official WWDC 2020 sponsor, to help celebrate the launch.

CleanMyMac X is an all-in-one utility for maintaining your Mac’s health and performance speed. It accomplishes this by offering a ton of tools to help you optimize your system.

If you’re looking to do a quick clean up prior to tomorrow’s MacOS launch, CleanMyMac X uses a special algorithm to track down gigabytes of hidden, unnecessary files. These files are typically buried in system folder and often contribute to a slow Mac or simply an unnecessary shortage of storage. In addition to removing the system junk, CleanMyMac X locates all your trash bins (external drive, Mail, Photos, etc) and organizes everything for removal and management in one easy to use interface. CleanMyMac X can help speed up your Mac by freeing up RAM, and running maintenance scripts. As a bonus, the included Smart Scan feature helps you detect and remove malware.

Everyone experiences performance and/or lag issues while running important applications. MacPaw has simplified several extremely useful solutions with CleanMyMac X’s easy to navigate Maintenance module.

Users can jumpstart troubled apps with a single click on the self explanatory ‘Free Up RAM’ button, for example, or get a visual layout of folders and files with the Space Lens feature. Running maintenance scripts also helps to keep your Mac ready to perform at high levels. This tool launches various behind the scenes optimizations often used by devs, like reorganizing system libraries or rotating logs and databases.

Smart Scan

CleanMyMac X additionally features a tool – Smart Scan – where users can clean their Mac, search for malware, or get tips on how to increase speeds, in one convenient location. This gives you one central hub for alerts on optimization and potential vulnerabilities. The CleanMyMac X real-time Malware Monitor scans your Mac for potential threats and sends immediate notifications if any are detected. CleanMyMac X constantly updates its database with the latest ‘wares’ that attack macOS. For personal privacy, users can conveniently remove browsing history along with online/offline activity traces.

CleanMyMac X provides simplistic functionality, and a comfortable experience for those unfamiliar with performing these types of tasks on Mac. And it’s also an essential tool for app management on Mac too. CleanMyMac X can intelligently delete unnecessary applications and their leftover data, but also helps to keep your frequented apps up-to-date, among many other features.

