Apple announced the next major release of macOS at WWDC. Available today in developer beta and coming to all users in the fall, here are all the macOS Big Sur compatible Macs.

macOS Big Sur will be a free software update later this year. In the meantime, the developer beta kicks off today (public beta in July).

New features will include an all-new iOS inspired design, Control Center arriving for Mac, a revamped Safari with greater privacy controls, Apple’s new translation software that uses on-device processing, and more.

macOS Big Sur compatible Macs

Here’s the full list of macOS Big Sur compatible Macs:

2015 and later MacBook

2013 and later MacBook Air

2013 and later MacBook Pro

2014 and later Mac mini

2014 and later iMac

2017 and later iMac Pro

2013 and later Mac Pro

Big Sur jumps a year to two years ahead for hardware compatibility (depending on the Mac) compared to macOS Catalina.

If you aren’t able to check out the developer beta of macOS Big Sur, Apple has shared more details on it with a new landing page on its website. Here’s how Apple describes the update:

macOS Big Sur elevates the most advanced desktop operating system in the world to a new level of power and beauty. Experience Mac to the fullest with a refined new design. Enjoy the biggest Safari update ever. Discover new features for Maps and Messages. And get even more transparency around your privacy.

In related Mac news, Apple made the big announcement at WWDC about its transition away from using Intel chipsets to using custom Apple-designed ARM ones.

The Developer hardware kits will be Mac mini machines with A12Z CPUs and Tim Cook shared that the first consumer-facing Mac with Apple silicon will arrive by the end of this year.

