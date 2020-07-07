What’s new in iOS 14 beta 2? New Calendar icon, Files widgets, more

Two weeks after WWDC, Apple today has released iOS 14 beta 2 to developers. The update iterates and refines many of the new features introduced in iOS 14, and here’s everything new that we’ve found so far.

iOS 14 beta 2 features the build number of 18A5319i. Developers can update from beta 1 via the Settings app. Simply open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. If you don’t see iOS 14 beta 2 immediately, keep checking as the update is still rolling out.

Apple has said that iOS 14 will be available to public beta testers sometime in July, but as of right now, that version has not been released. We’ll be sure to update you whenever that changes.

If you spot any changes in iOS 14 beta 2, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Read on as we round up everything we’ve found so far.

What’s new in iOS 14 beta 2?

The iOS 14 Settings app will not allow you to install an update if you’re playing audio on your device: “This update cannot be installed while audio is playing.”

New icon for the Calendar app:

Small Reminders widget now shows a task rather than just the count:

Files app now has widget options to “quick access files you’ve recently opened.”

There’s a new setting for the Music app that allows you to manually disable animated cover art or limit it to Wi-Fi only

The hands on the icon for the Clock app are slightly thicker

There are new haptics in the Music app when you press the play, pause, or fast forward buttons

Clipboard notifications now specify which other iCloud device you pasted from:

New icons in the Phone section of the Settings app

