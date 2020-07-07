iOS 14 includes option to change default services on HomePod for each user

Just as iOS 14 will let users replace Safari and Mail with other third-party apps as default, the update also includes a new option to change the default services on the HomePod.

HomePod users can already use services like Spotify, but they aren’t integrated into the system like Apple Music. For instance, if you want to ask Siri to play a song on Spotify, you must specify the app every time.

With iOS 14 and the next version of the HomePod Software, users can define which apps will be used for each category of services. This includes music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

The “Primary Services” option is available in the Home app, and it also allows different services to be set as default for each user profile. That means two or more users can interact with the same HomePod with different music apps based on the multiuser feature.

However, since this option depends on developers updating their apps, there’s no way to choose a different default service with iOS 14 beta. Users will have to wait until this fall to get this feature working as expected.

There it is…The ability to select default services for Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks on HomePod cc @markgurman pic.twitter.com/bmy8lnAV2f — Matt (@ttam110) July 7, 2020

iOS 14 is expected to be available to the public this fall. A public beta version will be available later this month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: