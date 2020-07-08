Deals: Most iPhone 11/Pro/Max official cases on sale from $25, iPad Pro up to $500 off, more

Today’s top deals include notable discounts on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from Apple, plus iPad Pro up to $500 off, and new Anker price drops abound. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nearly every official iPhone 11/Pro/Max case is on sale

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $25. Scroll down the page to see the entire lot. While we have seen these cases as low as $20 once before, today’s discounts are more in-line with the best we typically see throughout the year. Check out the entire sale here.

iPad Pro up to $500 off

B&H is clearing out previous-generation iPad Pro models with up to $500 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. You’ll find various Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted throughout this sale, with today’s prices matching the best offers we’ve seen to date. Just be sure to act quickly, as this deal sold out fast last time. Browse through the entire selection here for all of our top picks. As a comparison, Amazon’s current price drops top out at around $199 off.

Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Anker discounts additional power accessories

Anker has a fresh batch of mid-week deals at Amazon, headlined by its PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip for $16.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s as much as $8 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This power strip offers three outlets along with three USB-A ports, making it a simple and low-profile solution for powering up your desk setup. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds on the USB ports. You’ll find additional price drops in our coverage here.

