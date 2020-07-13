Report: Apple faces nearly $1 billion penalty from Samsung for ordering too few OLED screens

- Jul. 13th 2020 3:12 pm PT

0

Apple has reportedly made another payment to Samsung for selling too few iPhones. According to a new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple made a one-time payment of $950 million to Samsung for purchasing fewer OLED iPhone displays than required.

Samsung noted in its Q2 guidance release that the operating profit for Q2 2020 included a “one-time gain related to its display business,” but it did not include the amount. TheElec reported last month that Samsung received around $745 million from Apple, but today’s report from the DSCC cites unnamed sources and says that Apple made a payment of “closer to $950 million.”

“The Apple payment likely turned what otherwise would have been an operating loss for display devices into an operating profit,” the report explains. Revenue guidance was down 7% year-on-year for Samsung Display, but operating profit guidance was up 23%, and which is much higher analyst expectations.

If this situation sounds familiar, it’s because something similar happened in Q2 of 2019 when Apple also faced a penalty from Samsung for not buying OLED displays at the agreed level. As we reported at the time, it was unlikely that Apple settled the debt in cash, but rather awarded Samsung Display extra orders to the point where the profit equals the penalty due. Whether or not that is what happened this year is unclear.

Apple has agreements with many of its suppliers to make a minimum purchase, likely to achieve lower prices per unit. If Apple fails to hit that minimum purchase, contracts usually stipulate that a penalty will apply. This year, Apple’s supply chain and demand were both affected by COVID-19, which could explain what led the company to order fewer OLED panels than initially expected.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech Mac keyboard

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.